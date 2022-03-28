Oscars Producer Will Packer Weighs In on Will Smith and Chris Rock's Onstage Altercation

Watch : How Will Smith's Oscars Slap Could Affect His Career

Will Packer, a producer for the 2022 Oscars, is speaking out after Will Smith and Chris Rock's heated onstage altercation.

During the March 27 ceremony, Smith stunned audiences when he got up from his seat and slapped Rock in the face after the comedian, who was presenting an award for Best Documentary, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of the actress' battle with alopecia. After Smith, 53, returned to his seat, he yelled to Rock twice, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

Shortly after the shocking confrontation, Packer took to social media to share his thoughts, tweeting, "Welp…I said it wouldn't be boring #Oscars."

However, when a Twitter user called him out for "making jokes about an assault," telling the producer that his tweet wasn't "the congratulatory message you think it is," Packer went into further detail about what he truly thought of the incident.