RHONJ's Dolores Catania Teases Charity Softball Game and Jennifer Aydin's Nasty Fall

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania opens up about a cause near and dear to her heart and teases co-star Jennifer Aydin's softball fail ahead of the March 29 episode.

The Garden State ladies are giving back.

The March 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is particularly meaningful for star Dolores Catania, who organized a charity softball event for a special cause close to her heart.

"That charity event was to raise money for Maimonides Hospital, which is mostly charity care, and that's the hospital who's been open for over 100 years, seven days a week, 24 hours a day and they've never turned one person away," Dolores exclusively told E! News ahead of tonight's episode. "During COVID they saw so many people, their doctors and nurses and the hospital staff were absolute heroes. My friends work there, I've gotten very close to Maimonides Hospital."

The Bravo star continued, "When I had my breast cancer scare, they were so wonderful to me. I can't say enough about them, so of course I like to give back when I can because they've given to so many and still do."

RHONJ viewers will see "the Real Housewives of New Jersey playing against the doctors and staff of Maimonides Hospital" with "almost 4,000 people" in the stands, Catania said.

Heidi Gutman/Bravo

"Last time I probably played softball I was maybe in sixth grade, I was the catcher on a team," Dolores shared. "I surprise my kids all the time because I could be athletic if I wanna be...I hit the ball."

"We had Tiki Barber on the team," Dolores dished. "He's one of the world's most favorite athletes, so nice and kind. Him and [co-star] Traci [Johnson] showed up for me, which was great."

As for the other Housewives, Dolores said they played "well" and teased, "You'll see some surprises."

One co-star who had a rough time on the field? Jennifer Aydin, who took a nasty spill while running the bases.

"Jennifer falls on her face and she's just healing from her nose job," Dolores revealed. "She wore a mask. Jennifer can be like a little bit clumsy sometimes, she knows that, so she wore a helmet, thank God!"

See it all go down on The Real Housewives of New Jersey tonight, March 29, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

