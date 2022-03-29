RHONJ's Dolores Catania Teases Charity Softball Game and Jennifer Aydin's Nasty Fall

Watch : Dolores Catania Talks Competing on "Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door"

The Garden State ladies are giving back.

The March 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is particularly meaningful for star Dolores Catania, who organized a charity softball event for a special cause close to her heart.

"That charity event was to raise money for Maimonides Hospital, which is mostly charity care, and that's the hospital who's been open for over 100 years, seven days a week, 24 hours a day and they've never turned one person away," Dolores exclusively told E! News ahead of tonight's episode. "During COVID they saw so many people, their doctors and nurses and the hospital staff were absolute heroes. My friends work there, I've gotten very close to Maimonides Hospital."

The Bravo star continued, "When I had my breast cancer scare, they were so wonderful to me. I can't say enough about them, so of course I like to give back when I can because they've given to so many and still do."