Kate Beckinsale Keeps Warm in Jason Momoa's Jacket at Oscars After-Party

Watch : Best of Oscars GLAMBOT 2022: Billie Eilish, Kravis & More

Aquaman star Jason Momoa doesn't need a trident to save the day in real life.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27, the actor was photographed offering Kate Beckinsale his jacket to keep warm.

"They were standing at a bar chatting," a source inside exclusively told E! News. "They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation."

Both stars "looked really happy," the source said, explaining that they were also seen mingling throughout the night. In between, Jason, who the source called "a social butterfly," hung out with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. Meanwhile, Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.

A separate eyewitness told E! News that the pair "seemed close and had a flirty vibe" at both the Vanity Fair event and then at Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.

There, "He put his arm around her a few times and she lit up with a big smile," the witness shared. "They were definitely having fun and seemed very comfortable."