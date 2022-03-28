Why Ariana DeBose Doesn't See Her Oscar Win as a "Historical Moment"

Watch : Ariana DeBose Makes HISTORY With Oscars 2022 Win

Ariana DeBose just made history at the 2022 Oscars—but was it enough?

During a post-Oscars news conference on March 27, the West Side Story actress—who played Anita in the Steven Spielberg musical drama remake—shared with reporters why she doesn't necessarily see her win as a "historical moment."

"It's a layer on a layer on a layer, and I think this is the first time that a female role has been honored twice," she said, referencing Rita Moreno's previous win for playing Anita in the 1961 film. "But I think it's really important to note that our Anita—while they share a name—they are different women. You know, her Anita is iconic and legendary and will always be and now mine has been shone light upon in this way and I'm very proud of that because I set out to create a woman that stood on her own two feet."