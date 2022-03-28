Cheer's Morgan Simianer Is Engaged to Boyfriend Stone Burleson

Watch : "Cheer" Star Morgan Simianer Talks Finally Living On Her Own

Get ready to cheer because Morgan Simianer is engaged!

The star of the Netflix docuseries Cheer accepted a proposal from her love, Stone Burleson, on March 26. "On Saturday, the woman of my dreams blessed my entire world by saying ‘Yes,'" the future groom wrote on Instagram. "Morgan Lyn Simianer, I can't wait for my life with you by my side."

And Morgan couldn't be more excited to start the next chapter, either. "He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name," she wrote in her own post. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone."

According to People, which was first to report the news, Stone popped the question at the HALL Arts Hotel in Dallas. The Navarro College cheerleading alum thought she was heading to an interview and photoshoot with her former coach Monica Aldama, the magazine continued, but soon realized what was happening.