Thin Brows Are the Latest '90s Trend To Make a Comeback

First, claw clips, sweater vests and mini Ugg boots made their comeback and we were more than alright with it. In fact, we embraced it. But now, the iconic thin 90's brow is back in style, and we are hesitant to say the least. Our brows barely recovered from the first time it was popular!

Whether you're still trying to regrow your eyebrows from decades of over-plucking or you're simply over the fluffy brow look, this season's hottest brow trend is easy, affordable and less drastic than one might think.

"Thin brows are back, but they aren't the thin brows we remember seeing on our favorite 90's icons like Drew Barrymore or Gwen Stefani circa ‘95," Benefit Cosmetics Global Brow Expert Jared Bailey explains. "We've learned a lot since then. Most importantly we've learned that brows bring balance and proportion to your face and eyes. Today's thin brow still has density and texture. Even though the shape has slimmed in width, filling them in is key as brows remain an important anchor while blocking out the proportions of the face."

If you're ready to travel back to the '90s to give your brows a makeover, we rounded up our favorite brow pencils below to help you rock the trend!