What Reviewers Are Saying About Lululemon's New Blissfeel Running Shoes

If you've been waiting forever for Lululemon to create their own line of athletic shoes, the wait is finally over. The brand recently launched their first-ever running shoe, the Blissfeel, which is currently available in six colors. It's the first of four styles launching in 2022, and was designed to "make the miles feel effortless and blissful" while you're out for a run.

As Lululemon's CEO, Calvin McDonald said in a press release, "We are entering the footwear category the same way we built our apparel business—with products designed to solve unmet needs, made for women first."

Sun Choe, Lululemon's Chief Product Officer, added they intentionally started with women's shoes first because many times, performance shoe are made for men and then adapted for women. "That didn't sit well with us," Choe said. "Innovating for women is in Lululemon's DNA—now we're bringing that same expertise to footwear, and women were part of this journey every step of the way."

The brand spent four years researching how women moved and want to feel in order to create the perfect pair of running shoes. They did this by studying over one million foot scans and doing "countless" rounds of wear testing. According to the reviews, that seemed to pay off as many reviewers raved over how comfortable these shoes are.

As far as looks, the shoes are pretty cute and the color options are nice. In fact, a couple of colors are so popular, they're selling out of sizes fast. If you want to learn more, snag a pair for yourself or see what actual Lululemon shoppers think, check out the below.