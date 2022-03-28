What Reviewers Are Saying About Lululemon's New Blissfeel Running Shoes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been waiting forever for Lululemon to create their own line of athletic shoes, the wait is finally over. The brand recently launched their first-ever running shoe, the Blissfeel, which is currently available in six colors. It's the first of four styles launching in 2022, and was designed to "make the miles feel effortless and blissful" while you're out for a run.
As Lululemon's CEO, Calvin McDonald said in a press release, "We are entering the footwear category the same way we built our apparel business—with products designed to solve unmet needs, made for women first."
Sun Choe, Lululemon's Chief Product Officer, added they intentionally started with women's shoes first because many times, performance shoe are made for men and then adapted for women. "That didn't sit well with us," Choe said. "Innovating for women is in Lululemon's DNA—now we're bringing that same expertise to footwear, and women were part of this journey every step of the way."
The brand spent four years researching how women moved and want to feel in order to create the perfect pair of running shoes. They did this by studying over one million foot scans and doing "countless" rounds of wear testing. According to the reviews, that seemed to pay off as many reviewers raved over how comfortable these shoes are.
As far as looks, the shoes are pretty cute and the color options are nice. In fact, a couple of colors are so popular, they're selling out of sizes fast. If you want to learn more, snag a pair for yourself or see what actual Lululemon shoppers think, check out the below.
Lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe
Lululemon's first ever running shoe, the Blissfeel, is currently available in six color combinations including black and electric lemon, flare red and white, and butter pink with scream green light and delicate mint. They were designed for running and feature a "comfort-focused" supportive upper, foam cushioning, a seamless moisture-wicking liner and a pressure-mapped outsole for traction and flexibility.
If you want to try these for yourself, the brand is offering a 30-day trial where you can take your new Lululemon sneakers out for a test run. If you're not satisfied after 30 days, they'll issue a full refund.
Now that you have the details, let's get to the important part. Are these shoes worth the wait? Here's what some of the most recent reviewers are saying.
"Best shoes ever. I have tried so many workout shoes and none of them compare to these. They're the best shoes I've ever owned! So comfy and supportive."
"These shoes form to my feet and are the most comfortable shoe I've owned. Whether I am running or just wearing them as any everyday shoe, these shoes ensure that I will have no pain throughout my feet or knees. Would recommend to anyone looking for a shoe that supports your feet while still being cute at the same time!"
"Your next trainer. Serious runners! I'm a shoe-obsessed marathoner and the Blissfeel is your next training shoe. LLL got things right that other running shoe companies are still struggling with. The heel/ankle fit and comfort are unparalleled. No heel slip. The tongue is soft and shaped to accommodate the front ankle tendon. The shoe's stability is excellent and they dried quickly. My foot is on the wider side of normal and these were very comfortable for mid-distance running. Super cute too!"
"Full disclosure: I like to be the one that says 'they aren't as great as they're hyped up to be.' But I have to eat my words with these. I just took them out for four miles of running/walking, and they were quite good. No real rubbing, like new running shoes tend to do. The heel cushioning is impressively prominent. I felt a good bounce and my shin splints didn't act up, which they tend to do when I wear poor shoes. One star off bc I actually don't think they're especially cute on the foot.
"I wanted to love them sooooo bad. I am a Lululemon fan since many years and I was so excited about the sneakers. Sadly, the outer line detail of the shoe is putting pressure on my bunion. I wish it was placed a few inches back towards the heel. The shoe is super soft and looks amazing otherwise."
"I was so excited to try these shoes! The campaign about being designed for a woman's foot sounded like a breakthrough. I wanted to love them, but there is NO cushion along the soles and no arch support. These shoes are so flat - it feels like my feet are landing directly on the pavement. They may be OK for walking or running a few errands around town, but I had to cut my run short today. I couldn't push it because my feet were too uncomfortable."
"Buy these shoes!!! I am so in love with these running shoes. I am 57-years-old and have been running for 34 years and I have never had a more comfortable shoe that these! Don't hesitate these are fantastic!"
