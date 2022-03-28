Storm Reid Recalls the Euphoria Scene That "Really Bothered" Her

Watch : Euphoria Intervention, Single Black Female Mom & Banned Baby Names

Storm Reid is crossing her fingers that Gia will get some healing in season three of Euphoria.

Though the show's focus has been on Zendaya's character Rue, Gia's big sister, for the past two seasons, Storm hopes that the upcoming episodes will shine a light on what Gia's been through too. "I think in season one it was a lot of Rue's problems on the front line and her struggles being depicted," she explained in an interview with E! News.

Once Rue hits rock bottom—she begins doing heroin and is held captive by her drug dealer—the troubled teen recognizes how her addiction is impacting her sister, Storm says: "You can see that she's getting fed up with Rue in season two."

But Storm wants to see the sisters mend their rift, saying, "I hope that we get some reconciliation with a lot of things and I hope Gia gets to show her personality more and how she feels about things."