How Jennifer Love Hewitt Plans to Make 9-1-1 Return After Maternity Leave

Maddie is ready to reunite with Chimney and her baby! Or well, Jennifer Love Hewitt is at least.
Hewitt had to exit Fox's 9-1-1, after three years on the show, to take maternity leave back in October—leading to an abrupt exit of her character, Maddie Buckley. But in a recent interview, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she is back and ready to give fans the answers they've been longing for.
"The way Maddie left was very extreme—and the way that I was feeling when I left was very extreme because I was very pregnant," Hewitt told Entertainment Weekly. "I think the audience has a lot of questions. And I feel good about the fact that all of them will be answered on [March 28]."
Earlier in season five, Maddie Buckley (Hewitt) dropped off her infant daughter at the 118 fire station and left town.
"It felt weird to be gone so long. So, I was super excited to get to come back," Hewitt continued. "Definitely weird coming back to work with a five-month-old—especially the work that I do on the show, which is some of the heavier stuff—but it was really exciting. I was excited to come back and tell Maddie's story and answer a lot of questions for people."
According to Hewitt, the March 28 episode "Boston," will follow Chimney (Kenneth Choi), the baby's father, as he searches for Maddie and will reveal what the 911 dispatcher has been up to as she battles postpartum depression.
Will Chimney forgive Maddie for endangering their child?
Find out when 9-1-1 airs March 28 on Fox.