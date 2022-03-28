Twilight, Euphoria and More Casts Reunite in Must-See Oscars Photos

Watch : Oscars 2022 Fashion TRENDS: Zendaya, Kravis & More!

Now this is an Oscars reunion you can sink your teeth into.

At the Vanity Fair after-party, Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart posed for photos with Breaking Dawn co-star Rami Malek, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2019. The actors stood side by side on the red carpet, with Kristen debuting a new Chanel gown after wearing a suit and shorts for the ceremony.

The Twilight reunion was just one of many to take place on Hollywood's biggest night. During the Academy Awards, hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, ABC brought together the stars of Juno, White Men Can't Jump, The Godfather and Pulp Fiction, with each A-list group presenting awards to the 2022 winners—talk about an honor!

Then, there were the impromptu reunions that took place during breaks and at the after-parties, with the stars of Euphoria and Big Little Lies spotted catching up. (In one sweet pic, Nicole Kidman shows Zoë Kravitz some love.)