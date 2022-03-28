Allow Dakota Johnson to Dazzle You With Her Oscars After-Party Look

Watch : Best of Oscars GLAMBOT 2022: Billie Eilish, Kravis & More

And the award for best-dressed goes to...

Okay, admittedly it's a tough call, but Dakota Johnson is certainly in the running after she donned a dusty rose feathered Gucci gown at the March 27 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The dress featured flowing feathers, voluminous sleeves and a long train, plus a plunging neckline and glittering sequins.

No stranger to the Italian brand, the 32-year-old has frequently been seen sporting Gucci on red carpets, including the 2017 Oscars, the 2021 Venice Film Festival and most recently, the 2022 SXSW Conference.

And the actress complemented her ethereal look by going a full 50 shades of blush (okay a handful) thanks to a soft pink lipstick, and pink-toned eyeshadow.

Johnson—who recently starred in The Lost Daughter—was joined at the event by co-stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, as well as writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.