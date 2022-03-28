Oscars 2022

See Every Star On The Red Carpet Last Night

Allow Dakota Johnson to Dazzle You With Her Oscars After-Party Look

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a beautiful Gucci gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. See the outfit here!

Watch: Best of Oscars GLAMBOT 2022: Billie Eilish, Kravis & More

And the award for best-dressed goes to...

Okay, admittedly it's a tough call, but Dakota Johnson is certainly in the running after she donned a dusty rose feathered Gucci gown at the March 27 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The dress featured flowing feathers, voluminous sleeves and a long train, plus a plunging neckline and glittering sequins. 

No stranger to the Italian brand, the 32-year-old has frequently been seen sporting Gucci on red carpets, including the 2017 Oscars, the 2021 Venice Film Festival and most recently, the 2022 SXSW Conference.

And the actress complemented her ethereal look by going a full 50 shades of blush (okay a handful) thanks to a soft pink lipstick, and pink-toned eyeshadow.

Johnson—who recently starred in The Lost Daughterwas joined at the event by co-stars Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, as well as writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

photos
Oscars 2022: Candid Moments

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Dakota Johnson

In Gucci

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

John Shearer/Getty Images
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney in Dolce & Gabbana

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Mj Rodriguez
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Danny Fujikawa & Kate Hudson

Kate in Carolina Herrera

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Liv Lo & Henry Golding
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Balenciaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse

In Alexandre Vauthier

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson

In Moschino

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Karamo
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lakeith Stanfield
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey

Lori in Tony Ward

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Ricky Martin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chace Crawford
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario

In Carolina Herrera

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Keegan-Michael & Elle Key
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rosie Perez
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Natalie Portman

In Christian Dior

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rashida Jones

In Vampires Wife

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy in Georges Hobeika

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Valentino
Dwyane in Gucci

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike

Hunter in Rick Owens 

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola

In Chanel

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
David Spade
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathe

   

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

