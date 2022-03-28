Oscars 2022

See Every Star On The Red Carpet Last Night

90210's Matt Lanter "On the Road to Recovery" After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Feel better, Matt Lanter. In an Instagram post, the 90210 alum's wife, Angela Lanter, called this week "the scariest" of her life and shared that the actor recently underwent emergency surgery.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 28, 2022 3:28 PMTags
HealthCelebrities
Watch: Matt Lanter Talks "90210" Reunion Nostalgia

Fans are keeping Matt Lanter in their thoughts and prayers following his recent hospitalization. 

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, March 27, the actor's wife Angela Lanter revealed that he underwent emergency surgery last week and is currently recovering. 

"This week has been the scariest of my life," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself holding hands with Matt, who was wearing a hospital bracelet. "My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday. Thankfully he's started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery." 

Angela didn't elaborate further on what Matt's surgery was for; however, she thanked their followers for their prayers, love and support. "We are so thankful to the awesome nurses," she continued, "they are the real heroes."

The Nashville-based lifestyle blogger also noted that the 90210 alum, who played Liam Court on the 2008-2013 series, won't be leaving the hospital right away.

photos
Check Out the 90210 Cast, Then & Now

"We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer," Angela, who's been married to Matt since 2013 and shares 4-year-old daughter MacKenlee Faire Lanter with him, added, "so prayers are definitely still appreciated."

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

The Academy Speaks Out After Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Altercation

3
Exclusive

How the Oscars 2022 Audience Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

After reading the post, several social media users sent along their well-wishes. "Prayers for you and your family!" one commenter wrote. "I hope he heals and feels better soon!" Added another, "Sending lots of love your way!"

E! News has reached out to Matt's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

2

The Academy Speaks Out After Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Altercation

3
Exclusive

How the Oscars 2022 Audience Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

4

Kim Kardashian Addresses "Get Your F--king Ass Up and Work" Comment

5

All the Jaw-Dropping Moments From the 2022 Oscars