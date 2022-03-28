90210's Matt Lanter "On the Road to Recovery" After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Watch : Matt Lanter Talks "90210" Reunion Nostalgia

Fans are keeping Matt Lanter in their thoughts and prayers following his recent hospitalization.

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, March 27, the actor's wife Angela Lanter revealed that he underwent emergency surgery last week and is currently recovering.

"This week has been the scariest of my life," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself holding hands with Matt, who was wearing a hospital bracelet. "My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday. Thankfully he's started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery."

Angela didn't elaborate further on what Matt's surgery was for; however, she thanked their followers for their prayers, love and support. "We are so thankful to the awesome nurses," she continued, "they are the real heroes."

The Nashville-based lifestyle blogger also noted that the 90210 alum, who played Liam Court on the 2008-2013 series, won't be leaving the hospital right away.