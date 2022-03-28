Backstage Pics, Star-Studded Selfies and More: See Candid Photos From the 2022 Oscars

Watch : Oscars 2022: BEST Red Carpet Moments

Roll the credits because that's a wrap on the 2022 Oscars.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted the 94th annual Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. From the first jaw-dropping look on the red carpet to the last category announced, the night was definitely one to remember.

Dune received the most Oscars of the night with a total of six, and CODA won the top prize of the evening by being named Best Picture. CODA's Troy Kotsur and West Side Story's Ariana DeBose also both made history with their supporting role Oscars. He's the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award, and she's the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win in her category.

Later in the evening, Jessica Chastain won the award in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Will Smith, who made headlines earlier in the night after he slapped Chris Rock for his "G.I. Jane joke" about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (the actress has spoken about her alopecia diagnosis before), delivered an emotional speech after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in King Richard.