The Academy Says It "Does Not Condone Violence" After Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Altercation

The Academy is weighing in on Will Smith and Chris Rock's headline-making Oscars altercation.

During the March 27 award show, the King Richard actor got up from his seat and slapped the comedian after Chris made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?" Chris said from the stage as Jada, who has been open about her alopecia diagnosis, and Will watched from the front row. After Will confronted Chris onstage, he told him, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"

Hours later, the Academy took to social media to address the incident. "The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the Twitter statement, posted early March 28, read. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."