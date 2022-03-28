Missed Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale? Check Out These 15 Must-Shop Activewear Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sadly, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale just ended. Lucky for us, there are still so many incredible deals to score at Nordstrom Rack right now, and we've got a roundup we know you're going to love.
Now that it's spring, many of us will be spending more time exercising outdoors. If you want to give your workout wardrobe an upgrade for the season, Nordstrom Rack is the perfect place to shop. Right now, you can score up to 80% off activewear from brands like Z by Zella, Alo, Free People FP Movement, Adidas, Eleven by Venus Williams, Terez and so much more. Whether you're in the market for new leggings, sports bras or jackets, there's definitely something for you on sale today.
Be sure to head on over to Nordstrom Rack today to check out all the amazing deals on must-shop activewear. We've rounded up some of our favorite under $50 deals. Check out our our finds below.
90 Degree by Reflex Glossy Print Bike Shorts
If you're looking for a new pair of classic bike shorts, these teal options from 90 Degree by Reflex are on sale for under $10. That's over 80% off the original price.
Free People FP Movement Blaze It Up Bra
This bold magenta colored, plunging v-neck sports bra from Free People FP Movement is the type of piece that'll make you excited for your workouts. We love that you can also wear it as a casual top with some cute high waisted shorts or pants. It also comes in a turmeric gold option, and both are on sale for $25.
Terez 3-Inch Tall Band Capri
If you love playful bright prints, you'll love the options these Terez leggings come in. There are five different patterns to choose from, and they're all on sale for $22.
Terez Sports Bra
If you can't resist a matching set, we highly recommend getting the matching bra as well! These sports bras from Terez come in five patterns, and they're on sale for less than $20. With discounts this good, you can get a whole set for less than the regular price of one piece. We wouldn't pass this up!
Free People FP Movement Work It Out Hoodie
You'll want to get out and work it out when you throw on this hoodie from Free People FP Movement. It's available in two colors: watermelon and teal. It's made of soft cotton-blend fabric and features raw seams and a "perfect cozy-day slouch" fit. It's originally $68, you can snag this for as low as $25.
Eleven by Venus Williams x Carbon38 Snap Front Terry Cloth Tennis Tank
This chic terry cloth tennis tank from Eleven by Venus Williams x Carbon38 was made to go "from the tennis court to the street and beyond." It's said to be soft, stretchy and lightweight. If you want a cute pair of leggings to go with it, you may want to consider these cute pink split cuff tennis leggings from the same brand.
Z by Zella Re-Gen Long Line Sports Bra
You can never have too many sports bras, and reviews say these long line sports bras from Z by Zella are very comfortable, supportive and flattering. They come in 10 colors including grey, red and teal. Right now, they're on sale for as low as $14.
Adidas Warm-Pp Tricot Slim 3-Stripes Track Jacket
If you need a light jacket to throw on during cooler days, this classic track jacket from Adidas is a good option. Reviewers say these jackets are stylish, "extremely comfortable," and a timeless piece to have in your wardrobe. You can get this in black or legend ink.
Z by Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack shoppers love these leggings from Z by Zella. In fact, one shopper wrote these were the "best leggings on the market." They're not only reasonably priced, they're also comfortable, stay in place and last forever. Since it's $20, you may want to snag more than one.
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Sweatshirt - Plus
A classic pullover from Adidas is a must-have for anyone's closet, and these sweatshirts come in four colors including rose and bold blue. It's originally $45, but you can snag one today for as low as $24.
Free People FP Movement You're A Peach Bra
This stylish sports bra from Free People FP Movement is designed with compressive fabric features a contrasting reflective trim. It's originally $58, but it's on sale for just $27. Sizes are selling out quick, so we'd try to snag this ASAP.
Adidas Badge of Sport Pullover Hoodie
If you're more into hoodies, the Badge of Sport pullover hoodie from Adidas is one you may want to consider. It comes in six colors and it's on sale for as low as $30. Not bad for a high-quality sweatshirt that will likely last you a long time.
Sweaty Betty After Class Sweatshirt
This oversized "uber-soft" sweatshirt from Sweaty Betty is perfect for throwing on after a workout class or wearing while you're lounging around at home. It comes in two colors, and it's on sale for as low as $30.
Alo Elevate Rib Tank
This rib tank from Alo will make you want to elevate your workout. It comes in shadow grey and sky blue, and reviewers say it makes a great casual top as well as a workout tank. It's originally $74, but it's on sale today for $40.
Z by Zella High Rise 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom Rack shoppers rate these high rise daily pocket leggings from Z by Zella highly. According to reviews, the color selection is excellent, the pockets are nice and overall, they're "really great" leggings. Right now, you can snag a pair for as low as $20.
Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Peter Thomas Roth, Origins & More.