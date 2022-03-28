Chris Rock's Prickly Oscar Night History With Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Watch : Kodi Smit-McPhee on Breaking Toxic Masculinity at Oscars 2022

What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, if not years in the making, may have a little more history behind it than meets the eye.

Nevertheless, it only took a split second for whatever was simmering to boil over, with Smith slapping Rock in the face Sunday night after the comedian cracked a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

If the Oscars was trying to prove it could still deliver a viral moment—like, a really viral moment—it succeeded, as first the Internet wondered WTF had happened and then, once it became apparent that the man who would be crowned Best Actor barely a half hour later had actually smacked a presenter, needed to know everything.

Let us remind you, however, that this isn't the first time this trio has had an Oscar night issue. Though at least the last one didn't involve hand-to-face combat.