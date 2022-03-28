How the 2022 Oscars Audience Really Reacted to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Watch : 2021 Oscars Fashion Round-Up: Regina King, Margot Robbie & More

What just happened?!

That's what viewers of the 2022 Oscars are asking after Will Smith confronted Chris Rock live onstage when the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. According to multiple audience members, the room turned silent after Will appeared to slap Chris inside the Dolby Theatre.

"It seemed like everyone was in shock," one eyewitness shared with E! News. "It felt like no one could believe if it was real or not."

Another audience member provided details about what went down in the next commercial break. According to the eyewitness, Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry offered support to Will as he appeared to wipe tears from his eyes.

Lupita Nyong'o, who was sitting inches away from Will when the exchange started, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also went up to check on the couple.

"People were coming over to Jada and hugging her," an eyewitness said. "A man came and grabbed Will and somebody hugged him like pep talking him."