Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal React After Amy Schumer Calls Them a “Couple” at Oscars 2022

Watch : Amy Schumer Ready to "BURN BRIDGES" at 2022 Oscars

A family affair (no, not that kind of affair!).

Amy Schumer wasted no time poking fun at siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal during her Oscars 2022 opening monologue.



"We're honoring a lot of couples here tonight," the host shared. "Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It's a night for lovers."



The brother and sister duo are certainly not lovers, but they did seem to love the joke. The Wildlife actor cracked a confused look, while Maggie and her husband Peter Sarsgaard giggled behind him.



Jake isn't nominated for an award at the March 27 ceremony, but Maggie? She is up for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter. The actress and writer has more than a few people in her corner at tonight's event.



Jamie Lee Curtis—who is Jake and Maggie's godmother—told E! News' Laverne Cox on the Oscars 2022 red carpet that she is "incredibly proud and impressed" with her goddaughter.