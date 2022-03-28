Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Comedian Makes Dig at Jada Pinkett Smith

Watch : Demi Singleton Shares Will Smith's Advice at Oscars 2022

Don't mess with Will Smith.

Chris Rock learned that lesson during the Oscars 2022 ceremony on Sunday, March 27, when the King Richard star confronted him onstage after he had made a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith, who struggles with alopecia. The heated exchange came after Rock, 57, made a reference to Pinkett Smith's shaved head, joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"

As the audience fell silent, Rock quipped, "That was a nice one, okay?"

Smith, 53, then marched to the stage and appeared to slap the comedian in the face. When he returned to his seat, Rock quipped, "Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me!"

However, the spat didn't end there. Smith then screamed back at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."

"Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke," Rock replied, to which the actor yelled at him again: "Yes, keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"