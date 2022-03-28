Saweetie Leaves Little to the Imagination With Risqué Look on Oscar Night

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Can we get a slow clap for Saweetie?

The 28-year-old rapper stunned in a black cut-out dress when she stepped out to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 viewing party at West Hollywood Park on Sunday, March 27. Featuring diamond shaped holes across the chest, the barely-there number left little to the imagination as Saweetie posed for photos on the red carpet.

And if this outfit looked familiar to fashionistas, that's because the gown was designed by Mônot—the same label which created that eyebrow-raising get-up Kendall Jenner wore to a friend's wedding in November 2021. However, while Kendall wore her hair down with the revealing look back then, Sweetie evoked serious Audrey Hepburn vibes on Oscar night with a large bouffant.

Channeling the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's star, the "Best Friend" artist capped off her fit with diamond jewelry, including silver chandelier earrings and a large cocktail ring on her gloved hand.