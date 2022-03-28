Big Little Lies's Zoë Kravitz and Nicole Kidman Reunite in Sweet Moment at 2022 Oscars

Watch : Nicole Kidman Reflects on Playing Lucille Ball at Oscars 2022

The Monterey moms have reunited.

Zoë Kravitz and Nicole Kidman, both known for their roles in Big Little Lies, reconnected at the 2022 Oscars on March 27. Standing before the stage, Nicole held Zoë's hand and brought it up to her lips to kiss the back of The Batman actress' hand and, at one point, brought it up to her lips to kiss, making for a cute moment between the co-stars.

The 54-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos at the Oscars. Zoë, 33, was tapped as a presenter at the award show.

At the Oscars, Nicole wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown, while Zoë donned a look that reminded fans of Audrey Hepburn, wearing a baby pink Yves Saint Laurent dress with a diamond necklace.

The Big Little Lies pair played two of the five leading women who get caught in a murder investigation at a school fundraiser.