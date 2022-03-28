Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Make Oscars 2022 an Award-Worthy Date Night

Watch : Mila Kunis Catches Ashton Kutcher in a Big Lie

Romance on the red carpet.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis proved award shows can make for the perfect date night at the Oscars 2022 on March 27. The duo arrived at L.A's Dolby Theater in regal attire with Ashton sporting a black tuxedo while Mila wore a pink satin gown and diamond earrings.

The two actors are not nominated this evening, but Mila is in attendance to present an award during the ceremony. And while they certainly look like a million-dollar couple, the pair recently raised $30 million for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

On March 17, Mila and Ashton took to Instagram to announce they hit their targeted goal after over 65,000 people donated.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support," Mila said. "While this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."