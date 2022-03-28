Kim Kardashian Weighs in on "Hard" Dynamic With Kanye West in Tense Kardashians Teaser

Watch : Kim Kardashian DEBUTS Pete Davidson's Tattoo Tribute

Kendall Jenner's jeans may be cute, but her drama with Scott Disick? Not so much.

On Sunday, March 27, Hulu released an all-new teaser for their upcoming reality series starring the Kardashian-Jenners, aptly titled The Kardashians and out April 14. And not only is this a new show for the famous family, but they have new drama to share with the world.

We're, of course, referring to the unexpected fight between Kendall and Scott that was teased in the just-released footage. "I'm so over this, Scott," Kendall snaps as a confused Scott blankly stares. "I'm out."

While we aren't sure what the fight is about, we do know, thanks to a different teaser from earlier this month, that Kendall is pissed. She said in the other footage, "This is so f--king ridiculous."

Slowly, but surely we're piecing together this dramatic situation, so stay tuned.

Of course, that isn't the only drama to come, as Kim Kardashian revealed that "it's really hard with Kanye [West]" in a confessional for the new show.