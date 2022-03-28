Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and More Stars Bring the Glamour to Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2022 Party

Watch : Stars Making Oscars History: Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose & More!

Sunday night's alright for the Oscars!

While stars like Kristen Stewart and Timothée Chalamet served up some looks at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, other stars brought the glamour to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood.

Proving that head-turning fashion doesn't need to be restricted to the Oscars red carpet, Demi Lovato stunned in head-to-toe black—complete with dark gloves and winged eyeliner—and Lucy Hale brought a touch of gold in a metallic gown. Meanwhile, Lea Michele and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais both opted to go bold in bright colors.

Not one to miss a killer party, Lady Gaga—who pulled a double duty in co-hosting the charity event as well as a presenter at the Oscars ceremony—channeled Old Hollywood in a cream strapless dress and diamond jewelry.

Also co-hosted by Elton John and his husband David Furnish, the annual viewing party has been an Oscar night staple for decades. This year's gala, which is held to raise funds in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, is especially a significant one as it's also a celebration of the organization's 30th anniversary.