Jamie Dornan Shares Why "Beautiful Moment" With Andrew Garfield on the Oscars Red Carpet Meant So Much

Watch : 2022 Oscar Nominations Snubs & Surprises

It isn't every day—or ever—that you get to shoot a movie about where you're from... where you're from. And then that movie gets nominated for six Oscars!

But it happened to Jamie Dornan, who understandably called the experience of starring in the film Belfast "surreal" when he stopped to chat with host Laverne Cox on Live from E!: Oscars ahead of the 94th Academy Awards.

"You don't think you're going to go through your career and ever be handed a script that is your hometown," the Northern Irish actor said. "So it's a real honor, to be honest, to be able to represent it in that way—and not only that, but to have all the love that we've had."