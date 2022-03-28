"We Don't Talk About Bruno" With Megan Thee Stallion Is the Surprise Oscars 2022 Hit We Needed

You better believe we're going to talk about this Oscars 2022 performance.
On March 27, Megan Thee Stallion got the entire Dolby Theatre on its feet when she surprised the crowd with a special remix of the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno."
Wearing a yellow gown, which was different from her red carpet look, the queen of "Hot Girl Summer" rapped in the audience and even gave a shoutout to a few familiar faces.
"Stars everywhere, I need to see Oscars Zendaya over there," she rapped. "Oh no, we got three hosts. These women are the best and they killin all the jokes."
She would later join Sheila E., Luis Fonsi, Becky G and Encanto cast members including Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero for the rest of the track.
The star-studded event marked the first live performance of the song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. And while this track wasn't nominated for Best Original Song, Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas" did receive a nomination.
Lin-Manuel was unfortunately unable to make the show after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
"Made it to Hollywood….This weekend, my wife tested + for COVID," he wrote on Twitter. "She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families with my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you."
Perhaps he will be delighted to hear that the "We Don't Talk About Bruno" performance received rave reviews on Twitter.
"SHE CAN REALLY DO IT ALL," one user wrote on Twitter. Another viewer added, "Megan Thee Stallion should have done a verse on every nominated song TBH."
And perhaps Kerry Washington summed it up best when she wrote, "I guess we don't HAVE to talk about Bruno but can we talk about @Theestallion!?! #Oscars."
Hey 2022 Grammys, can we make a note for next week's show?