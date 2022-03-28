"We Don't Talk About Bruno" With Megan Thee Stallion Is the Surprise Oscars 2022 Hit We Needed

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

You better believe we're going to talk about this Oscars 2022 performance.

On March 27, Megan Thee Stallion got the entire Dolby Theatre on its feet when she surprised the crowd with a special remix of the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Wearing a yellow gown, which was different from her red carpet look, the queen of "Hot Girl Summer" rapped in the audience and even gave a shoutout to a few familiar faces.

"Stars everywhere, I need to see Oscars Zendaya over there," she rapped. "Oh no, we got three hosts. These women are the best and they killin all the jokes."

She would later join Sheila E., Luis Fonsi, Becky G and Encanto cast members including Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero for the rest of the track.

The star-studded event marked the first live performance of the song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. And while this track wasn't nominated for Best Original Song, Encanto's "Dos Oruguitas" did receive a nomination.