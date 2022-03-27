Chloe x Halle Prove They Aren't Afraid to Show Some Skin at the 2022 Oscars

Chloe x Halle know how to do it for the red carpet.
The Bailey sisters hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet and proved that abs are the accessory of this year's awards show. We're, of course, referring to the performers' jaw-dropping ensembles that showed off their stunning physiques. Specifically, Halle looked just gorgeous in her pale turquoise Roberto Cavalli dress.
And we couldn't help but think about The Little Mermaid—which Halle is slated to star in next year as Ariel—as the dress' top was reminiscent of a bikini and the bottom flowed like a mermaid's tail. Now, if we could just be a part of Halle's stylist's world, we'd be happy.
As for Chloe, she contrasted her sister's bright ensemble with a striking deep-purple dress that featured a very high leg slit that'll have you saying, "Have mercy."
Before hitting the carpet, Chloe teased their red carpet looks by snapping a close up image of their dresses and writing, "Can you guess what we're wearing?"
We're definitely going to be thinking about these outfits during the ungodly hour.
Chloe and Halle's Oscars appearance comes three days after Freeform announced that the singing sisters, who played twins Jazz and Sky on Grown-ish, would be leaving the show after four seasons. Of course, their departure isn't surprising as their characters graduated the fictional California University of Liberal Arts in the season four finale.
The artists departed the series alongside co-stars Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Luka Sabbat (Luca) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).
"Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the -ish family," showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly told E! News in a statement. "This new season isn't a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return."
Onto the next adventure!
