Chloe x Halle Prove They Aren't Afraid to Show Some Skin at the 2022 Oscars

Chloe x Halle displayed some serious skin at the 2022 Oscars. See their jaw-dropping red carpet looks, plus other notable outfits, below.

Chloe x Halle know how to do it for the red carpet.

The Bailey sisters hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet and proved that abs are the accessory of this year's awards show. We're, of course, referring to the performers' jaw-dropping ensembles that showed off their stunning physiques. Specifically, Halle looked just gorgeous in her pale turquoise Roberto Cavalli dress.

And we couldn't help but think about The Little Mermaidwhich Halle is slated to star in next year as Ariel—as the dress' top was reminiscent of a bikini and the bottom flowed like a mermaid's tail. Now, if we could just be a part of Halle's stylist's world, we'd be happy.

As for Chloe, she contrasted her sister's bright ensemble with a striking deep-purple dress that featured a very high leg slit that'll have you saying, "Have mercy."

Before hitting the carpet, Chloe teased their red carpet looks by snapping a close up image of their dresses and writing, "Can you guess what we're wearing?"

photos
See the Winners of the 2022 Oscars

We're definitely going to be thinking about these outfits during the ungodly hour.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chloe and Halle's Oscars appearance comes three days after Freeform announced that the singing sisters, who played twins Jazz and Sky on Grown-ish, would be leaving the show after four seasons. Of course, their departure isn't surprising as their characters graduated the fictional California University of Liberal Arts in the season four finale.

The artists departed the series alongside co-stars Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Luka Sabbat (Luca) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek).

"Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the -ish family," showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly told E! News in a statement. "This new season isn't a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return."

Onto the next adventure!

For all of the looks that hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet, scroll through the gallery below.

NGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Uma Thurman

In Bottega Veneta

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Maya Rudolph

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mila Kunis

In Zuhair Murad Couture

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Javier Bardem

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rachel Zegler

In Christian Dior

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Penelope Cruz

  

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Queen Latifah

In Pamella Roland

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish

In Dolce & Gabbana

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Billie Eilish

In Louis Vuitton

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

In Gurav Gupta

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zoë Kravitz

In Saint Laurent with Kwiat jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

In Vacheron Constantin jewelry

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kristen Stewart

In Chanel

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jay Ellis

In Chopard jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton    

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
J.K. Simmons

   

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ava DuVernay

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Carolina Herrera with Chopard jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

In Jean Paul Gaultier 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Serena Williams

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya

     

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Caitriona Balfe

In Louis Vuitton

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Will Smith

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal

In Schiaparelli with Grace Lee jewelry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley

In Chopard jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Elliot Page

    

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Venus Williams

In Elie Saab

photos
View More Photos From 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion
