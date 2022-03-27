Shaun White Attends First Oscars With a Super Adorable Plus One

Watch : Shaun White Dishes on Retirement & Billie Eilish at Oscars 2022

There's nothing like a mother-son date night at the Oscars.

Shaun White and his mother Kathy made one adorable duo while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

The Olympic gold medalist, who is currently dating Nina Dobrev, exclusively opened up to E! News' Laverne Cox about looking forward to "traveling, just not for work," now that's he officially retired from pro snowboarding.

"Mostly the places I go are so cold, just give me the warm places," the sports star dished.

When Cox asked his mom, "What do you think about his recent retirement? Do you want him to get a job?" Kathy replied with a laugh, "I was thinking about that because I'm not going to support him anymore. I'm really excited that he's retired. I want him home."

Tonight's family affair is Shaun and Kathy's first time attending the Oscars.

"I'm really excited and I'm getting to present a James Bond 60th anniversary package with some other amazing athletes; Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater," he told E!. "So it's going to be great."