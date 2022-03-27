Miley Cyrus Pays Tearful Tribute to Late Friend Taylor Hawkins at Her Show

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Miley Cyrus got emotional while paying tribute to her late friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins onstage at Lollapalooza Brazil.

On March 26, the singer made good on her promise to dedicate her performance at the festival to her late friend, whose band canceled their own weekend set at the event following his shocking death at age 50 the day before. Onstage at the show, Miley told the crowd that she had recently spoken to Hawkins, who she phoned after she survived an emergency plane landing last week.

"We had to make this emergency landing and the first person that I called was Taylor, because he was already at the festival," Miley told the Lollapalooza Brazil audience, breaking down in tears. "And that would've been the time that I would've gotten to see my friend, and I didn't. So it makes me really sad."

He continued, "I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time. But I know any time that I get on stage and any time that I get to play with my band—which, if anything ever f--king happened to any one of them, it would f--king kill me, so I couldn't imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today."