See Where Tiffany Haddish and Other Stars Will Be Sitting at the 2022 Oscars

Find out where some of the biggest stars will be sitting at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, which will air live Sunday evening from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The 2022 Oscars are hours away and we've got an inside look at the celebrity seating chart inside Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

Tiffany Haddish, who is presenting an award, will be seated near director Adam McKay, who is nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for Don't Look Up.

Married couple Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, who are both nominated for their leading roles in Being the Ricardos and Parallel Mothers, respectively, will naturally be seated together.

Also seated together, fellow couple and The Power of the Dog nominees Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Not far is Steven Spielberg, who is nominated for Best Director and Best Picture for his West Side Story reboot. (Check out a full list of Oscar nominations.)

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are the co-hosts of the 2022 Oscars, which will air live from the Dolby Theater on ABC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

See parts of the celebrity seating chart below:

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Oscars 2022 Seating Chart

Find out which celebs are sitting together at the award show at Hollywood's Dolby Theater on March 27, 2022.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Tiffany Haddish & Adam McKay

The comedian, a presenter, is seated next to the director, who is nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture for Don't Look Up.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Jennifer Garner, Jessie Buckley & Maggie Gyllenhaal

Garner is a presenter. Buckley is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Lost Daughter, whose screenwriter Gyllenhaal received a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Javier Bardem & Penélope Cruz

The married couple and Oscar nominees will naturally sit together. Bardem is nominated for Best Leading Actor for Being the Ricardos while his wife received a nod for Best Leading Actress for Parallel Mothers.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Steven Spielberg & Kirsten Dunst

The director is nominated for Best Director and Best Picture for West Side Story, while the actress received a nod for Best Supporting Actress for The Power of the Dog.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Jodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog stars are sitting together. They are all nominated for their supporting roles.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Andrew Garfield

The star is nominated for Best Leading Actor for Tick, Tick...Boom!.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Diane Warren, Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

The three are nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song). Warren is nominated for her song "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days, while the siblings received a nod for their title track of the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Shawn Mendes

The singer is a presenter.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Rami Malek & Tyler Perry

The former Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star is a presenter, as is the actor/producer, who received the Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award last year.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Will Smith

The star is nominated for Best Leading Actor for King Richard.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Aunjanue Ellis

The star is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for King Richard.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Kristen Stewart

The star is nominated for Best Leading Actress for Spencer.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Nicole Kidman, J.K. Simmons & Kristen Stewart

Kidman is nominated for Best Leading Actress for Being the Ricardos. Stewart is nominated in the same category for Spencer. Kidman's co-star Simmons received a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
H.E.R., Guillermo del Toro & Anthony Hopkins

The singer and actor are both presenters. The director is nominated for Best Picture for Nightmare Alley.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
H.E.R.

The singer is a presenter.

Al Seib / A.M.P.A.S.
Star-Studded Seats

Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Oscars today, Sunday, Mar. 27 starting at 2 p.m. ET/11a.m. PT followed by the Academy Awards telecast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

