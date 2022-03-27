Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Responds to Zac Efron Dating Rumors

Amanza Smith is ready to close the deal when it comes to rumors about her and Zac Efron.
"I'm not dating Zac Efron," the Selling Sunset star exclusively told E! News at Luxury Experience & Co. Pre-Oscars Event at Valerie Beverly Hills on March 26. "I saw him for two seconds, we did a photo and the next thing you know, we were together. I never made a statement."
While there is no truth to the romance rumors, the real estate pro turned reality star admitted "there are worse people that I could have been paired with" than the 34-year-old Baywatch hunk.
She added, "But that's the one thing in my life that I like to keep private. Other than my dating life, I'm a pretty open book."
Back in December, Amanza and Zac sparked dating speculation when they were spotted posing side-by-side in a group photo taken at a UFC event in Las Vegas. At the time, Amanza had been in Sin City celebrating her 45th birthday with friends and social media went wild with the thought of the potential May-December relationship.
But a week later, Amanza's rep shot down the rampant internet rumors, telling NBC's TODAY, "they are definitely not dating."
In 2021, Zac split from his Australian model girlfriend Vanessa Valladares after less than a year together, at least publicly. While the two were first photographed holding hands in September 2020, they were actually together "a lot longer than people realize," according to Zac's pal and radio host Kyle Sandilands.
Eagle-eyed fans also discovered a comment about the High School Musical alum on Vanessa's Instagram page from years before the couple went public. In the social media post, Vanessa poses in a bikini in Bexhill, New South Wales to which Zac comments in March 2018, "Take care god bless you and zac.xx."
As for Amanza—whose famous ex-boyfriends include Taye Diggs and singers JC Chasez and Danny O'Donoghue— she is focusing on being a single mom. The star was granted sole legal and physical custody of daughter Noah and son Braker back in September after writing in court documents that she hasn't seen her ex-husband, Ralph Brown since November 2019.
"His disappearance has been such a mystery that both my attorney and I have been contacted by various reporters seeking information on his whereabouts," she claimed in June. "I have made several efforts to have him located, and do believe I may have a good idea as to where he is (although I have no confirmed factual knowledge)."
The difficult situation will continue to play out on-screen in Season 5 of Selling Sunset, set to premiere in April.
"This is our reality," Amanza exclusively told E! News. "We just have to press on and kick ass with what we've been left with. We talk about it when it's necessary. We do the necessary counseling to make sure that everybody's getting their feelings out and heard. I'm not searching anymore. I don't think he wants to be found obviously. I don't think my kids need to find a father that isn't ready to be back or doesn't want to be here.
She added, "I've got this. I'm a badass and we're moving on."