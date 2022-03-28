Oscars 2022: Every Epic Moment You Didn't See on TV

Watch : Oscars 2022 HYPE: Lady Gaga, Beyonce & More to Attend!

You're about to experience a cinematic masterpiece.

And no, we're not just talking about the movies—think: Spencer, CODA, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, King Richard, The Power of the Dog more—being recognized at the 2022 Oscars But rather, the awards show itself. After all, with stars like Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Travis Barker and Lady Gaga gathered together under one roof, we're bound to see an epic evening unfold. (Not to mention, the March 27 Academy Awards is hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. So yeah, make that epic and hilarious.)

Now, here's where we come in. E! News has an exclusive, backstage pass to Hollywood's biggest night, which means we have all the details that will guarantee to make you feel like you were really inside the Dolby Theater.

So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for everything the cameras didn't catch...