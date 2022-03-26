Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

A night out with her lover.
Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn had a rare date night out when they attended the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on Friday, March 25 at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif..
Although the couple kept a relatively low profile and did not pose for any photos, a source tells E! News that the 32-year-old singer and the 31-year-old British actor "looked very much in love and were together majority of the night."
"Taylor was hanging out at the bar chatting with Zoe Kravitz for a while," the source said. "Both of them were laughing and had smiles on their faces."
According to the eyewitness, Taylor also ran into Hailey Bieber and the two stars said hello at the bar.
"Taylor was introducing Joe to many people around her," the source added. "She looked smitten and proud to be there with him."
A second source concurred, telling E! News, that Taylor and Joe "were very coupley and cute and seemed happy to be there together."
"Taylor and Joe were together all night," the insider told E! News. "He was leading her around introducing her to people, and Taylor also introducing people to Joe. When Joe was leading Taylor around he held his arm around her back."
The eyewitness says the couple also hung out with one of Taylor's BFFs Alana Haim and they were "laughing and chatting and having a great time."
"She stayed pretty late too," the source added.
The rock solid couple has been dating since 2016, although they rarely share details about their love life. In fact, the 10-time Grammy winner and the Harriet star have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years. Joe was even credited under a pseudonym when he collaborated with Taylor on her folklore and evermore albums.
In a November 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor opened up about protecting her privacy with Joe and her renewed focus on "carving out a human life within a public life."
"Being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," she explained, adding that some of those choices involve, "where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture."