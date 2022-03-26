Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

A night out with her lover.

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn had a rare date night out when they attended the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on Friday, March 25 at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif..

Although the couple kept a relatively low profile and did not pose for any photos, a source tells E! News that the 32-year-old singer and the 31-year-old British actor "looked very much in love and were together majority of the night."

"Taylor was hanging out at the bar chatting with Zoe Kravitz for a while," the source said. "Both of them were laughing and had smiles on their faces."

According to the eyewitness, Taylor also ran into Hailey Bieber and the two stars said hello at the bar.

"Taylor was introducing Joe to many people around her," the source added. "She looked smitten and proud to be there with him."