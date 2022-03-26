Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Ahead of the 2022 Oscars, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn hit up a CAA party where they were spotted looking “very much in love,” according to a source.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 26, 2022 11:38 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesJoe Alwyn
Watch: All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

A night out with her lover.

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn had a rare date night out when they attended the CAA Pre-Oscar Party on Friday, March 25 at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif..

Although the couple kept a relatively low profile and did not pose for any photos, a source tells E! News that the 32-year-old singer and the 31-year-old British actor "looked very much in love and were together majority of the night."

"Taylor was hanging out at the bar chatting with Zoe Kravitz for a while," the source said. "Both of them were laughing and had smiles on their faces."

According to the eyewitness, Taylor also ran into Hailey Bieber and the two stars said hello at the bar.

"Taylor was introducing Joe to many people around her," the source added. "She looked smitten and proud to be there with him."

photos
Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

A second source concurred, telling E! News, that Taylor and Joe "were very coupley and cute and seemed happy to be there together."

 

Jackson Lee/GC Images

"Taylor and Joe were together all night," the insider told E! News. "He was leading her around introducing her to people, and Taylor also introducing people to Joe. When Joe was leading Taylor around he held his arm around her back." 

The eyewitness says the couple also hung out with one of Taylor's BFFs Alana Haim and they were "laughing and chatting and having a great time."

"She stayed pretty late too," the source added.  

 

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Taylor Hawkins Had Drugs in His System When He Died, Authorities Say

2
Exclusive

Craig Conover Opens Up About Former Adderall Addiction & Ex Naomie

3
Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Is Married: See Her Wedding

The rock solid couple has been dating since 2016, although they rarely share details about their love life. In fact, the 10-time Grammy winner and the Harriet star have only made a handful of public appearances together over the years. Joe was even credited under a pseudonym when he collaborated with Taylor on her folklore and evermore albums.

 

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In a November 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor opened up about protecting her privacy with Joe and her renewed focus on "carving out a human life within a public life." 

"Being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," she explained, adding that some of those choices involve, "where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture."

 

 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Taylor Hawkins Had Drugs in His System When He Died, Authorities Say

2
Exclusive

Craig Conover Opens Up About Former Adderall Addiction & Ex Naomie

3
Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Is Married: See Her Wedding

4

Kate Middleton Looks Like a Fairytale Princess During Caribbean Tour

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals Photo of Pete Davidson's Tribute Tattoo To Her