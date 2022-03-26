Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50: Travis Barker and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The music world is in mourning following the loss of Taylor Hawkins.

Scores of fellow top rockers and other celebs have taken to social media to honor the Foo Fighters drummer, who died at age 50 at a Colombia hotel on March 25. His death remains under investigation.

Here are some of the stars' tributes:

Foo Fighters: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Travis Barker: "I don't have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'kid you're a star.' And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination. Years later we toured together with Blink [182] and Foo's in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night."