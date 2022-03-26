Gap’s Friends & Family Sale: 15 Can’t-Miss Under $50 Deals on Dresses, Denim, Accessories & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for some cute, classic and versatile pieces to add to your wardrobe? You're in luck! Gap is holding its Friends and Family sale this weekend, and you can save an extra 40% off sitewide. If you're a Gap Good Rewards member, you can even save an additional 10% off that. If you love Gap styles but don't always love the price, we found some seriously good deals on popular styles for under $50 including new arrivals and items already on sale. You definitely don't want to miss out!

Since it's spring, many of us are shopping for new dresses to wear out. During Gap's Friends and Family Sale, you can find some cute options for over 70% off like this black button-down flare dress for just $18. One of our faves is the super flattering Linen Blend Empire Waist Maxi Dress that comes in two colors that are perfect for spring. It's originally $80, but you can snag one today for just $48.

The best part about Gap is, there are styles for the whole family including teens and babies. Gap even took it one step further with their Matching Shop which features matching prints and styles for families and couples. Yes, they're all on sale for an extra 40% off as well.

Be sure to head over to Gap's Friends and Family Sale today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals under $50, so check those out below.