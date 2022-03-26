Gap’s Friends & Family Sale: 15 Can’t-Miss Under $50 Deals on Dresses, Denim, Accessories & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking for some cute, classic and versatile pieces to add to your wardrobe? You're in luck! Gap is holding its Friends and Family sale this weekend, and you can save an extra 40% off sitewide. If you're a Gap Good Rewards member, you can even save an additional 10% off that. If you love Gap styles but don't always love the price, we found some seriously good deals on popular styles for under $50 including new arrivals and items already on sale. You definitely don't want to miss out!
Since it's spring, many of us are shopping for new dresses to wear out. During Gap's Friends and Family Sale, you can find some cute options for over 70% off like this black button-down flare dress for just $18. One of our faves is the super flattering Linen Blend Empire Waist Maxi Dress that comes in two colors that are perfect for spring. It's originally $80, but you can snag one today for just $48.
The best part about Gap is, there are styles for the whole family including teens and babies. Gap even took it one step further with their Matching Shop which features matching prints and styles for families and couples. Yes, they're all on sale for an extra 40% off as well.
Be sure to head over to Gap's Friends and Family Sale today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals under $50, so check those out below.
Gap Linen Blend Empire Waist Maxi Dress
This pretty linen blend maxi dress was designed to be flattering for everyone. It's flowy, comfortable and comes in two colors: blue stripe and orange coral stripe. It's typically $80, but you can get it today for $48.
Gap Halter-Neck Eyelet Dress
Gap's halter-neck eyelet dress is a spring and summertime wardrobe staple. It features a scalloped hem, a halter neckline and eyelet detailing allover. It even comes in three colors: off white, navy and sagebrush green.
Gap Vacay Shirt
Who's ready for a vacay? Throw this colorful shirt on and you will be! Even better, there's a matching pair of shorts that's also on sale.
Gap Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell
Denim jackets are a must-have for spring. Throw one on over a floral dress or with your favorite pair of shorts and you're good to go. According to Gap reviewers, it's a great jean jacket that's the perfect length and has a comfortable fit. It's originally $80, but it's on sale today for just $48.
Gap Button-Front Flare Dress
This cute and casual button-front flare dress is one of the best deals we've seen. It's originally $70, but it's on sale for jut $18. We'd snap this up ASAP.
Gap Racerback Cutout Midi Dress
This classic racerback midi dress features a small back cutout and a cinched elastic waist. It comes in four colors including this fun bright fuchsia pink.
Gap Easy Denim Romper with Washwell
Gap's easy denim romper feature four pockets: two at the chest and two slant pockets at the hips. It's stylish, practical and perfect for warmer days. It's also on sale today for $42.
Gap Recycled Belt Bag
Gap reviewers say these belt bags are cute, perfectly sized and surprisingly roomy. They come in three color including this sizzling fuchsia pink. Right now they're on sale for $21.
Gap Ribbed Henley Bodysuit
These ribbed henley v-neck bodysuits are soft, versatile and just the right amount of sexy. It comes in four colors: white, black, green, tan and pink. It's also on sale today for just $18. We're stocking up on these!
Gap Pocket T-Shirt Dress
We're all for a versatile t-shirt dress, and this cute option from Gap is a must-have for your closet. It comes eight colors and patterns including pink, navy stripes and parrot green. It's originally $50, but it's on sale today for $30.
Gap Racerback Cutout Romper
You really can't go wrong with a basic racerback romper, especially during this time of the year. This romper from Gap is made of soft knit, comes in three colors and it on sale for $36.
Gap Recycled Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Looking for a new swimsuit for spring and summer? You're in luck! Gap has put these one-piece suits on sale for as low as $48. There are a few cute options to choose from but sizes are running out fast. If this style calls out to you, we'd add to bag ASAP.
Gap Sky High Rise Vintage Slim Jeans
Gap shoppers rate the Sky High Rise vintage slim jeans highly. Many say they're cute, unique and really flattering. In fact, one wrote, "These jeans fit so well and are very stylish. There is something about them that makes me feel good in them. There is not too much stretch, the high waist is great, and how they skim the lower leg is great with any boot. I bought a second pair because I like them so much!"
Gap Seamless Ribbed Bralette
Need a bra you can comfortably wear all day long? Look no further than this highly-rated seamless ribbed bralette. It comes in eight colors, and you can snag one for as low as $12.
Gap Arch Logo Hoodie
These classic zip-up hoodies feature Gap's iconic logo and reviewers are absolutely obsessed. Many rave over how soft and cozy these are, and numerous shoppers say the quality is excellent. For just $30, you can see what the hype is all about for yourself.
