Tovala 74% Off Sale: The Oven On Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things List Is Now $79

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If Oprah Winfrey recommends a product, I automatically want to try it out. That's why I look forward to Oprah's annual Favorite Things List. The most recent edition included the Tovala Smart oven. The media mogul shared, "Gayle [King] swears this kept her fed through isolation. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Giftees can also sign up for a Tovala meal plan to receive scannable meals."
Normally, this oven costs $299, but you can get it for just $79 when you use the promo code MARCH79 at checkout with the agreement that you will purchase 6 weeks of of Tovala meals over the next 6 months. You can use this oven in five cooking modes: Steam, Bake, Broil, Toast, and Reheat. That scan-to-cook feature that Oprah mentioned works on 850+ groceries. Just scan and let dinner cook itself. You won't have to adjust any settings. All you have to do is wait for your food, and eat, of course.
You can make your own recipes or go with one of Tovala's recipes or the company's healthy meals. There are so many options with this oven. Just choose what's easiest for your lifestyle.
Tovala Smart Oven
This smart oven comes with a hot pad, recipe cards, a measuring cup, and a sheet tray.
Oprah isn't the only person who recommends this smart oven. Check out these rave reviews from Tovala customers.
One shared, "Love Tovala! Meals are delicious and filling. I work a 40 plus hour work week and this has been a convenient and healthy way to enjoy food at home. Definitely cuts back on my take out and grocery bills. Can have a perfect steak or taste like homemade biscuits and eggs in twenty minutes or less, with no dishes afterwards!"
Another explained, "In love with my Tovala oven! It's just great for my husband and I! We work all the time and coming home late to cook a healthy meal can sometimes be daunting. With Tovala, it saves me the time it takes to plan, prepare and clean up for meals. I can use it for so many other cooking methods, I can incorporate other meals using the oven. It's amazingRead more about review stating In Love!"
A fan of the Tovala meals said, "These are the most affordable and best tasting meals I've experienced with meal delivery programs. There is a wide variety to choose from and require minimal prep. I really have never had to take more than 3-5 minutes to season the meat or toss the vegetables after they've cooked. The absolute best and worth every penny."
"I don't normally write reviews. Tovala is a life changer for me. I cook for 1-2 people so the portions are perfect. The prep could not be easier. The food is fresh and delicious. The variety of different meals is super. I recommend Tovala," a customer reviewed.
Another shared, "Tovala meals are delicious and they couldn't be more simple to prepare. I chose Tovala because I could get meal portions for one person. The menu options are great and I have lost weight as a result of the ease of prep combined with the delicious and satisfying meals. My Tovala oven has replaced my toaster, and I use it to cook single portions of my own recipes."
Someone else said, "Easy and straightforward. The App and the recipes outside of the meals is great."
"The meals are restaurant quality with little preparation. It's hard to believe they are so easy to create. Definitely a life changer for me. I travel a lot and can bring the Tovala oven anywhere," a Tovala owner said.
