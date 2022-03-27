Oscars 2022: See How Venus and Serena Williams Aced Their Red Carpet Looks

Watch : Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

From the tennis court to the red carpet, Venus and Serena Williams serve.

The record-breaking tennis duo brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 Oscars on March 27. While Venus stunned in a plunging white gown featuring silver accents, her sister was sheer perfection in a pink dress adorned with black floral details.

As for accessories, Venus opted for chandelier earrings and a minimalistic metallic cuff bracelet. Meanwhile, Serena had a little fun by rocking lace gloves and several large rings.

The Williams sisters attended the Oscars in support of King Richard as the film's producers. King Richard takes a look at their upbringing as they pursued tennis under the guidance of their father, Richard Williams (portrayed by Will Smith).

The biopic is up for six Academy Awards: Best Picture, Will for Best Actor, Aunjanue Ellis f. or Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Pamela Martin for Best Film Editing, Zach Baylin for Best Original Screenplay and "Be Alive"—written by Dixson and Beyoncé—for Best Original Song.

Serena previously told Harper's Bazaar that the film brought an emotional response out of her because of its portrayal of her family, specifically, her sister Yetunde (portrayed by Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew). Yetunde—who was shot and killed in Compton, Calif. in 2003—never met Serena's 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. So, the King Richard allowed Serena's daughter to connect with her eldest sister.