Bridgerton Stars Reveal How Their Characters Would Slide Into the DMs

Watch : Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Gushes Over Kim Kardashian's DM

The cast of Bridgerton is throwing etiquette out the window.

E! News chatted with the second season ensemble of Netflix's tawdry period drama and asked them how their characters' courting techniques might adapt in the modern age.

Basically, who's sliding into whose DMs.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, thinks his character would lack subtlety in DMs to Kate (Simone Ashley).

He jokes that he'd send a horse emoji with the message, "Fancy a ride?"

Ahem, that might work on us! Or, if he was feeling even more sinister, he said Anthony might break out one of the oldest tricks in the game.

"He wouldn't follow her, but he'd like three pictures," he said. Classic rake behavior.

Unsurprisingly, Charithra Chandran thinks her character Edwina would have more finesse about her DM sliding.

"Listen, she is focused. She is one-track minded about finding a husband, so she'd 100 percent slide in there," she said. "She's trained to be the perfect wife for someone like The Viscount. She'd have stalked his Spotify playlist."