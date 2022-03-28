Watch Jordin Sparks Make An Emotional Return To American Idol

Oscars 2022

Season 6 American Idol winner Jordin Sparks is back where it all began, acting as a mentor for the show's historic 20th season. Watch this exclusive clip from the March 28 episode.

By Daniel Trainor Mar 28, 2022
On American Idol, you can always go home again.

In this exclusive clip from the March 28 episode, season eight winner Jordin Sparks returns for an emotional conversation with contestant Sir Blayke before his Hollywood Week performance. 

Blayke opens up about how he struggles to bring his story to the stage.

"I come from a background of a struggling mom and dad, and a house full of eight kids," he tells Jordin. "I've always felt like I had to make myself smaller."

"You deserve to take up space," Jordin tells him. "You deserve to be here."

"I tend to share my story," he says. "But I don't bring it into the music."

After his pep talk with Jordin, we see Blayke sing a version of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors," which makes panelist Katy Perry visibly emotional. 

Looks like the chat with Jordin helped— and it shouldn't come as a surprise. After winning Idol in 2007, Jordin has gone on to earn two top 10 singles and a Grammy nomination in 2009 for her song "No Air."

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

Jordin isn't the only former Idol contestant getting in on the action during the show's 20th season.

Former contestants David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze and Haley Reinhart all return as mentors.

David, Ruben, Bryce and Lee all won their respective seasons. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of Ruben's victory in 2003's season two, which just makes us feel prehistoric. 

And the Idol machine continues to regenerate. On March 20, season 4 finalist Nadia Turner's 21-year-old daughter Zaréh auditioned, and earned her own pass to Hollywood. 

Watch Jordin Sparks and the rest of the American Idol family reunion when the show airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

