Watch Jordin Sparks Make An Emotional Return To American Idol

Watch : Jordin Sparks' Crucial Advice for Idol Singer

On American Idol, you can always go home again.

In this exclusive clip from the March 28 episode, season eight winner Jordin Sparks returns for an emotional conversation with contestant Sir Blayke before his Hollywood Week performance.

Blayke opens up about how he struggles to bring his story to the stage.

"I come from a background of a struggling mom and dad, and a house full of eight kids," he tells Jordin. "I've always felt like I had to make myself smaller."

"You deserve to take up space," Jordin tells him. "You deserve to be here."

"I tend to share my story," he says. "But I don't bring it into the music."

After his pep talk with Jordin, we see Blayke sing a version of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors," which makes panelist Katy Perry visibly emotional.

Looks like the chat with Jordin helped— and it shouldn't come as a surprise. After winning Idol in 2007, Jordin has gone on to earn two top 10 singles and a Grammy nomination in 2009 for her song "No Air."