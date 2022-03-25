Inventing Anna’s Anna Sorokin Isn’t Being Deported to Germany—For Now

Anna Sorokin will remain in U.S. custody pending her deportation to Germany, according to an ICE spokesperson. Here's what the con artist who inspired Inventing Anna is up to in the meantime.

Payments is delayed, and so is Anna Sorokin's deportation.

The con artist who faked being a German heiress and inspired the Netflix show Inventing Anna is still being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an ICE spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. 

"In November 2021, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin's emergency stay request," the spokesperson said on March 25. "Sorokin was granted an additional stay of removal by the 2nd Circuit Court on March 21. She remains in ICE custody pending removal."

Anna, 31, was initially taken into ICE custody in March 2021, according to the spokesperson. She was previously convicted of first-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny, and theft of services in 2019. She was also fined $24,000 and still owes $198,956.19 in restitution, E! News reported in February 2021.

The phony heiress was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison, but was released on parole in February 2021, according to Department of Corrections records.

"As proven at trial, Anna Sorokin committed real white-collar felonies over the course of her lengthy masquerade," D.A. Cyrus Vance said at the time. "I thank the jury for its service in this complex trial, as well as my Office's prosecutors and investigators for their meticulous investigation and resolve to ensure that Sorokin faces real justice for her many thefts and lies."

So what has Anna been up to with her newly granted time in the states? She remains in ICE custody at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, but has an art show opening in April. The New York City exhibit will feature 15-20 pieces Anna made while incarcerated, according to Chris Martine in Forbes.

Each piece will be listed for $10,000. According to Chris, Anna hopes that the work will show "her side of the story." It's unclear if any of the art proceeds will go toward Anna's debts.

