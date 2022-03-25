Hey You: The First Pic of Penn Badgley on Set Reveals Season 4's New Location

Watch : Victoria Pedretti Hopes "You" Character Teaches Self Love

A cliquey socialite wary of outsiders? No, we aren't talking about Shay Mitchell's Peach Salinger character on You.

Yet Charlotte Ritchie's new role for season four of the Netflix psychological thriller does seem like the second coming of Peach. According to the character description, which dropped on March 25, Ritchie's Kate is a Brit and an "icy bitch" who's unsure about Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Although, for the record, we're not even sure if Joe is going by his real name, as he went by Will in season two and started calling himself Nick at the end of season three.

Regardless of his name, what we do know is that Kate doesn't like him—rightfully so—and is extremely protective of her best friend, Lady Phoebe, "a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists," according to Netflix's description. Again, you're not having déjà vu, that's very similar to the character dynamic between Peach and Joe's season one obsession Beck (Elizabeth Lail).