Hey You: The First Pic of Penn Badgley on Set Reveals Season 4's New Location

The latest production photos provide clues for You season four. Here's what we know about the Netflix drama starring Penn Badgley...

A cliquey socialite wary of outsiders? No, we aren't talking about Shay Mitchell's Peach Salinger character on You.

Yet Charlotte Ritchie's new role for season four of the Netflix psychological thriller does seem like the second coming of Peach. According to the character description, which dropped on March 25, Ritchie's Kate is a Brit and an "icy bitch" who's unsure about Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Although, for the record, we're not even sure if Joe is going by his real name, as he went by Will in season two and started calling himself Nick at the end of season three.

Regardless of his name, what we do know is that Kate doesn't like him—rightfully so—and is extremely protective of her best friend, Lady Phoebe, "a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists," according to Netflix's description. Again, you're not having déjà vu, that's very similar to the character dynamic between Peach and Joe's season one obsession Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

But it remains to be seen whether Lady Phoebe actually is the object of Joe's obsession in season three, as new production photos showed both Badgley and Tati Gabrielle, who played Joe's season three crush Marienne, filming in London. While Badgley looked very dapper in a tan suit (and holding his dark, nondescript baseball hat), Gabrielle was chicly disheveled, but that's likely to do with the terrifying scene she appeared to be filming.

We're guessing poor Marienne didn't expect to spot Joe, who the world presumes is dead, in London. Speaking of the home of Big Ben, between the new production photos and the new British character, it's safe to assume that the U.K. capital will be home to season four, rather than Paris

Lifetime

While we're surprised by this city pivot, a new location is par for the course for Joe, who previously resided in New York City, Los Angeles and Madre Linda (a fictitious suburb in Northern California).

For a peek at the new production pics and everything else we know about season four, scroll through the gallery below!

Instagram
The Start of Production

In November, the You writers' room teased that production on season four had begun.

"Welcome to the season 4 writers' room, now officially open for business," the post said.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
A Murderer In Paris

In a surprise twist, the season three finale found Joe in a Parisian café chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While sipping an espresso, Joe fantasized about running into her in the City of Love. "Marriage almost ruined both of us, but we escaped." he ruminated. "Maybe the scars on our hearts make them stronger."

While it was unclear if Joe actually tracked down the single mother,  an ominous warning closed out the season: "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to. I will find you."

It turns out setting the fourth season abroad was the idea of You's co-creator Greg Berlanti. But will Joe stay in Paris? That's the question.

Netflix
If Joe Will Return for Henry

At the end of season three, Joe killed his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and left behind their baby Henry. Viewers were left wondering if Joe, however cold-blooded, was really just going to abandon his son forever.

Showrunner Sera Gamble promised answers. "That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen," Gamble said in an interview with E! News. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

Instagram / Lukas Gage
Joe Has a New Rival

The White Lotus and Euphoria alum Lukas Gage will star in the show's fourth season as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

According to his character description, Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

It's also teased that Adam may take his wealthy girlfriend for granted. Sounds like the exact situation Joe would like to swoop in to.

GC Images / Getty Images
Joe Goldberg and...Cardi B?!

In November, Cardi B received a letter from Joe Goldberg.

"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

The letter was the culmination of a social media lovefest between Cardi and the real-life Penn Badgley.

Cardi is such a fan of both Penn's and the show's that she pitched an idea for season four.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix," she tweeted.

We can't wait to see if Netflix takes Cardi up on her offer.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Peach 2.0

Peach 2.0? There's a new queen bee in town, and her name is Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

"Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch,'" Netflix's description teased. "She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
An American in...London!

Rather than the streets of Paris, Penn Badgley was spotted filming as Joe Goldberg in London. And yes, he's in costume. Can't you spot this dark-colored baseball cap?

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Marienne's Alive, For Now!

Tati Gabrielle will reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy, as the actress was spotted filming the new season in London.

