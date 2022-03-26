Unbelievable Tory Burch Sandal Deals: These 13 Styles Are on Sale Starting at Just $49

From flip flops to heels, these Tory Burch sandal discounts are too good to pass up.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 26, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-comm: Tory Burch Sandal Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Yay, sunny spring weather is finally here! That means it's time to ditch the heavy boots and warm socks for some sandals. If your shoe closet needs a spring refresh, Tory Burch has some unbelievable deals on sandals. Yes, that includes the iconic, bestselling Miller sandals that will never go out of style. There are so many great sandal savings from casual flip flops to stacked high heels, and everything in between. 

If you are ready to put your best foot forward (literally and figuratively), here are the top Tory Burch sandal deals that we are shopping right now.

Tory Burch Mini Minnie Flip-Flop

These cushioned flip flops are perfect for everyday wear, trips to the beach, and any time when you'd prefer to keep it casual. They're available in many color combinations.

$98
$49
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Mini Miller Flat Thong

These iconic sandals are durable and waterproof, perfect for a beach day.

$98
$69
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Patos Multi-Strap Sandal

These sixties-inspired sandals have smooth, braided leather for a barely-there look that brings a casual elegance to any ensemble.

 

$250
$109
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Jeweled Shearling Slide

Your feet will thank you for these super plush shearling slides. They're available in three colors and you'll want to wear them everywhere you go.

$298
$129
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling

These are a plush take on the classic Miller sandals. They are just as chic as they are comfortable. 

$268
$129
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Miller Cloud

These shoes will feel like heaven on your feet. The cushioned cork sole is lined with super soft suede. You will want to live in the Tory Burch Miller Clouds.

 

$228
$139
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Double T Shearling Flatform

Elevate your style (literally) with these cozy platform sandals.

$296
$159
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Miller Cloud

The Miller sandals just got a million times more comfortable thanks to this cloud version with its molded footbed and soft leather. These sandals are available in four additional colors.

$238
$169
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Multi-Logo Kiltie Sandal

Bring some metallic accents to your look with these gold and silver sandals.

$298
$179
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Jeweled Miller Sandal

If you adore the brand's signature Miller sandal, you'll love this jeweled version. It has a bit of glitz and a super comfortable, cushioned insole. 

 

$298
$199
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Multi-Logo Kiltie Sandal

You just found your go-to summer sandal. A Tory Burch shopper said, "I have on my shoes today and they are the best. Lots of compliments and they are very versatile in coordinating my outfits. Best purchase this year."

$298
$209
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Patos Multi-Disk Heeled Sandal

These heeled sandals go with any outfit. The ivory pair is striking, but you can also rock these in brown.

 

$328
$229
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Eleanor Crystal Slide

Think pink with these blush, bejeweled sandals. They're also available in beige and black.

$348
$239
Tory Burch

While you're shoe shopping, these Circus by Sam Edelman sandals with 6,400+ five-star Amazon reviews are on sale for just $30.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

