Now Is Your Chance to Be James Bond IRL, Sort Of

Watch : Billie Eilish & Seth Meyers FANGIRL Over Daniel Craig

This news has us shaken and stirred.

Prime Video has announced plans for 007's Road to a Million, a race around the world where contestants walk—or drive a zippy Aston Martin—in the footsteps of fictional British spy James Bond.

The eight-part series has the blessing of the Bond film franchise's moviemakers, as legendary producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are directly involved.

"The show will see contestants competing in a global adventure to win a £1 million ($1.3 million) cash prize," according to Variety. "Filmed in many of the historic locations featured throughout the seminal Bond films, the cinematic format will be a test of intelligence and endurance."

"In addition to passing physical obstacles, the contestants—who will compete in two-person teams—must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world in order to advance to the next challenge," according to Variety.

So, it's The Amazing Race with martinis?