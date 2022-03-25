Inside Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria After Fiancé Jonathan Davino’s “Intimate” Proposal

Sydney Sweeney is still feeling euphoric over her recent engagement to Jonathan Davino.
After E! News confirmed that the Euphoria star was engaged to her longtime boyfriend last month, additional details are now emerging about the couple's plans to tie the knot.
"Sydney is still on cloud nine over her recent engagement to Jonathan," a source close to the 24-year-old exclusively told E! News. "It was a very intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming. They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together."
The insider also shared that Sydney—who was recently cast to join the Marvel film Madame Web—wants a "long engagement" and isn't rushing to wed.
"She's focused on her career right now and is extremely excited she is joining Marvel," the source added. "She's really focused on work and Jonathan has been very supportive over the years."
Last month, the White Lotus actress was photographed wearing a massive rock on her ring finger, causing speculation that Jonathan—who she's been linked to since 2018—had popped the question.
Though neither Sydney or the restauranteur has confirmed the engagement, a separate source told E! News on March 2, "She and Johnny refer to each other as fiancés. They're very cute and happy together."
Earlier this year, Sydney spoke to Cosmopolitan about wanting to keep her love life out of the limelight.
"I don't date people in the spotlight," she told the publication in February. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'"
When asked what qualities she looks for in a partner, the Handmaid's Tale actress told Cosmopolitan, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."