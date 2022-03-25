12 Matching Sets You Need for Spring & Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know about you, but we can't resist a matching set, especially during the warmer months.

Not only are they ideal for those of us who tend to stare at our closets for minutes on end trying to figure out what to wear, but they make you look put together even when your life feels like a mess. Oh, and let's not forget matching sets are the perfect outfit for an Instagram or TikTok post!

Since it's starting to get warmer and we can finally spend more time outside without freezing, we rounded up 12 matching sets that were made to be seen. Check out our picks from Revolve, Amazon, ASOS and more below!