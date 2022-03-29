Exclusive

Is Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Pulling a Regé-Jean Page? She Says...

Following Regé-Jean Page's season one Bridgerton exit, we made sure to ask season two leading lady Simone Ashley if she'd be back. See her answer below.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 29, 2022 1:30 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton Season 2: All the Fashion You MUST See

Warning: The below features spoilers for season two of Bridgerton.

There's no denying that Simone Ashley is the diamond of Bridgerton season two.

But, as Regé-Jean Page taught us in season one, there's no guarantee that fan favorite characters will return for future seasons. So, during a sit down with Simone—who plays Kate Sharma, the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in season two—we asked the actress point-blank if she'd be returning for season three of the period drama. Her answer?

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she exclusively told E! News. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Kate and Anthony had an unconventional road to romance in the new installment of Bridgerton. Their love story started out with the duo hating each other and Anthony courting Kate's sweet-natured sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Yet, over time, Kate and Anthony found themselves continually drawn to each other, eventually learning that they're more alike than they thought.

photos
16 Bridgerton Secrets and Easter Eggs

"I think Kate and Anthony are both quite complicated people," Simone said of the TV couple. "But that's what's so amazing about them both. I think it takes one to know one, and they see each other within each other. That's what draws them together."

While Kate and Anthony ultimately got their happily ever after, we do wonder what's next for Kate's snubbed sister Edwina, and the actress who plays her. Charithra told E! News on March 16 that she was "open to" returning for season three, but hasn't "heard anything as of today."

Netflix

Nonetheless, the season two finale did set the stage for a new romance for Edwina, as Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) teased that she intended to set the younger Sharma sister up with her nephew, who is a prince. Yes, the very same prince that was turned down by Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) in season one.

When asked what she envisioned for Edwina next, Charithra quipped that the prince is "very handsome," but noted that she wants a different path for her character. "What I would love for Edwina most of all is adventure and excitement," she said. "I'm sort of, 'Enough of Edwina and boys!' It's about Edwina and herself."

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message About Healing After Oscars Incident

2
Exclusive

Kate Beckinsale Keeps Warm in Jason Momoa's Jacket at Oscars Party

3

Where Chris Rock Went After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

Watch: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Gushes Over Kim Kardashian's DM

Hear, hear!

Bridgerton season two is now available to stream on Netflix.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message About Healing After Oscars Incident

2
Exclusive

Kate Beckinsale Keeps Warm in Jason Momoa's Jacket at Oscars Party

3

Where Chris Rock Went After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation

4

Jesse Williams Asks for Reduction in Payments After Grey's Exit

5

Scott Disick Hypes Up Khloe Kardashian After She Debuts New Hairstyle