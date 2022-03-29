Is Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Pulling a Regé-Jean Page? She Says...

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2: All the Fashion You MUST See

Warning: The below features spoilers for season two of Bridgerton.

There's no denying that Simone Ashley is the diamond of Bridgerton season two.

But, as Regé-Jean Page taught us in season one, there's no guarantee that fan favorite characters will return for future seasons. So, during a sit down with Simone—who plays Kate Sharma, the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in season two—we asked the actress point-blank if she'd be returning for season three of the period drama. Her answer?

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she exclusively told E! News. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Kate and Anthony had an unconventional road to romance in the new installment of Bridgerton. Their love story started out with the duo hating each other and Anthony courting Kate's sweet-natured sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Yet, over time, Kate and Anthony found themselves continually drawn to each other, eventually learning that they're more alike than they thought.